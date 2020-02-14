11L people join AAP's 'Rashtra Nirman' campaign in 24 hours

New Delhi: Around 11 lakh people from all over the country joined the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rashtra Nirman campaign (nation-building campaign) within 24 hours of its launch. The party issued a number – 9871010101 – on which people could give a missed call and join the campaign.

Nearly 11 lakh people participated in the campaign by giving a missed call. The number was distributed to people across the country through various media. The party leaders asserted that that it was historical that 'politics of work' was getting such a large support from people across the country for nation building.

Significantly, the AAP won the Delhi Assembly elections with an overwhelming majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party was the key opposition of Aam Aadmi Party while Congress was not even considered in the race by many experts. AAP won a historic mandate of 62 seats in the state election results of which was announced on Tuesday. Whereas the BJP got just 8 seats and Congress 0.

During the election, BJP leaders tried to polarize votes by making false allegations against the AAP and it's leaders. At the same time, the AAP sought votes from the people of Delhi in the name of work. The BJP kept the entire election campaign around the Hindu-Muslim narrative and stayed away from issues related to the common man. At the same time, the AAP kept the entire election campaign around the basic issues related to the common man and the politics of work. Despite all the efforts of BJP, the AAP did not deviate from the politics of work. The voters of Delhi kept their faith with the AAP and it's politics of development.