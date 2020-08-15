1,192 new COVID-19 cases in Capital, positivity rate at 7.9%

New Delhi: The coronavirus tally in the national Capital crossed the 1.50 lakh-mark on Friday with 1,192 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours, while 11 new fatalities in the same period pushed the death toll to 4,178, authorities said.



According to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 5,721 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 9,324 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

A total of 15,045 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, a dip from the average of around 20,000 tests usually conducted on weekdays, according to the data. The number of tests conducted on Thursday stood at 15,356, it said.

A total of 12,73,140 tests have been conducted so far.

The number of tests done per million, as on Friday, was 67,007, it said. The positivity rate on Friday stood at 7.92 per cent while the recovery rate was 89.68 per cent. The total number of cases stood at 1,50,652, while the number of active cases was 11,366, up from 10,975 the previous day, the bulletin said.

As many as 5,882 patients are in home isolation, it said.

It said 1,35,108 patients have either recovered, been discharged or have migrated out. The number of containment zones stands at 523, it said.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 14,125 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,753 are vacant.

Also, 3,846 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said.