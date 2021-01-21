116 road accidents over 19 days leave 5 dead, 85 injured in Ggm

Gurugram: In more than one hundred road accidents that have taken place in Gurugram in the first 19 days of the year, five people have lost their lives and 85 others were injured, according to data compiled by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).



The data shows that there have been 116 incidents of road accidents that have been reported from different parts of Gurugram. These mishaps resulted in five people losing their lives. There were 85 injuries that were reported, of which 38 were severe.

The most common areas for road accidents, as per this data, include the Khandsa Crossing (20), Sidhrawali crossing (18), Hero Honda Chowk (15), Shankar Chowk (13) and Bilaspur (10).

According to officials, low visibility due to fog, rash and reckless driving and driving on the wrong side are some of the main reasons for accidents that have been reported this month.

Officials have further mentioned that pedestrians and cyclists continue to be most vulnerable as the city as of now lacks facilities like footpaths, foot over bridges and cycling tracks for these categories of commuters. In 2020, there were 320 deaths reported due to road accidents in Gurugram. As per official data, 195 of these deaths were of pedestrians and cyclists.

Taking cognisance of the rising number of road accidents, plans are now being made to increase, improve and enhance pedestrian networks and cycling tracks in urban Gurugram that is spread over an area of 338 square kilometers. In the coming years, Gurugram authorities plan to develop 1,083 kilometers of pedestrian networks and 797 kilometers of cycling tracks. There are also plans for the pedestrianisation of streets at Sadar Bazaar and Sikanderpur.

There are plans to improve designing systems of several roads, enhance signal systems and improve street lighting systems to prevent deadly mishaps. Officials are also working towards reducing time taken for an accident victim to be taken to the nearest hospital from an average time of 16 minutes as of now to 10 minutes.

On Tuesday Gurugram Police Commissioner KK Rao held a meeting with senior police officials where he cited the road accident that killed an Indigo pilot and directed his officials to take strict measures against drivers who violate traffic norms. The pilot's car was hit by a truck driving on the wrong side.

To reduce the number of deadly accidents in Gurugram, several public agencies in Gurugram are collaborating with private organisations and individuals under the initiative Haryana Vision Zero Campaign which is now in its fourth year of functioning.

"We constantly monitor data and identify vulnerable spots in Gurugram. We have been able to make some improvements in the past and we will continue to make improvements in these areas in the coming months also," said a senior official from RTA.