1,142 new cases, 2,137 discharged

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday reported 1,142 new COVID-19 cases, consistent with the low daily case count that has been appearing for the last few weeks now, indicating that the Capital might be on its way down the Coronavirus curve. The total tally here went up to 1,29,531; whereas with 29 deaths added to the toll, COVID-19 fatalities here climbed to 3,806.



The Delhi government said that the city currently has 12,657 active cases, of which 7,339 are under home isolation.

Moreover, recoveries in the Capital have risen to 1,13,068 with 2,137 fresh recoveries reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, the total number of tests in the city has reached 9,29,244 with 20,509 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 5,690 were RT-PCR

tests and 14,819 were rapid antigen tests.

The number of containment zones in the city stood at 704 as of Saturday's official health bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that Delhi has improved its position in the number of active COVID-19 cases and is currently at the eighth spot among states and union territories in the country.

Sharing a list of the states with the number of active coronavirus cases on Twitter, he said the situation was "bad" and Delhi was on the second spot a few days back.

He also said despite the improvement there was no room for complacency and urged people to take precautions.

"Delhi has reached 8th position in terms of number of active cases. Situation was bad till a few days back. We were at 2nd position. However, there is no room for complacency. Take precautions and stay safe," the chief minister tweeted.