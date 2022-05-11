1,118 new cases, one more death; positivity rate 4.38%

New Delhi: Delhi reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one more death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.38 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.



A total of 25,528 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated.

With the new cases, Delhi's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,96,171, while the death toll rose to 26,183, according to the latest health bulletin.

The national capital on Monday had reported 799 new coronavirus cases and three deaths — the single-day

fatality count highest in over two months — while the positivity rate had stood at 4.94 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to file an affidavit delineating the mechanism being followed to ensure that the earlier direction to take action against online health service aggregators which are operating illegally and collecting samples for COVID-19 tests is being complied with.