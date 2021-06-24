111 new cases, 7 deaths; positivity rate at 0.15%

New Delhi: The national capital reported 111 coronavirus cases on Wednesday at a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent, while seven more people succumbed to the infection, according to data shared by the health department here.



The seven new fatalities pushed the death toll in the city to 24,940. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

Delhi has recorded 14,33,366 Coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. Over 14,06,629 patients have recovered so far. As many as 702 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

Delhi reported 134 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday at a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, while eight more people died due to the infection.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 89 Coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, both lowest this year so far, while 11 more people died, according to data shared by the health department.

According to the latest health bulletin, 76,185 tests, including 52,940 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, while the rest were rapid antigen tests.

Over 16 lakh people in Delhi have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, while more than 50 lakh have received at least one dose so far, AAP MLA Atishi said on Wednesday.

She said 84,539 doses were administered in the city on June 22. Of this, around 52,000 jabs were given to people in the 18-44 age group.

"We have been saying that the vaccination number goes up whenever doses for youth are available. Tuesday's figures reflect the same thing," Atishi said.

She said 66,87,438 vaccine doses have been administered since the inoculation exercise began on January 16.

As many as 16,14,545 people have been fully vaccinated, while 50,72,893 have received at least one dose, according to government data.

Delhi has around 9.76 lakh doses available. Of this, 9.10 lakh are Covishield doses and the rest are Covaxin.