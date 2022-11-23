11-year-old killed after Rs 30 lakh ransom demand wasn't fulfilled

Noida: Missing for nearly 48 hours, body of an 11-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Ghaziabad, has been found in a jungle in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.



Cops said that the girl was kidnapped and the kidnappers had demanded ransom worth Rs 30 lakh but since the demands were not fulfilled, they strangulate her to death and dumped her body on the way in Bulandshahr after stuffing in a sack.

On Tuesday, the Ghaziabad police had reached village Sarai Chhabila in Bulandshahr and recovered the body of deceased Khushi, who was abducted in a plastic sack, in a sugarcane field. The victim, Khushi, a Class 7 student from Ghaziabad, was abducted by car riders on November 20.

The girl was kidnapped on Sunday and the kidnappers demanded Rs 30 lakh as ransom from the girl's father and gave three days to pay up.

Police said the girl has been living in Ghaziabad's Nandgram area along with her maternal grandparents for the past 10 years while her parents live in Sonipat. She is a Class III student at a private school. After Khushi's father died in an accident in 2015, her mother married her brother-in-law Sonu Singh who runs JCBs and cranes in Sonipat.

Around 12 pm on Sunday, Sonu received calls from a number but since his mobile phone was on silent mode, he didn't see those calls.

"Around 1 pm, I saw five missed calls. When I called back the number, a person told me that he had kidnapped my daughter from Ghaziabad and immediately disconnected the call. At first, I thought someone was doing a prank but after 10 minutes, the accused called again and told me that he had kidnapped Khushi from her grandparents' house. He asked me to arrange Rs 30 lakh within three days, failing which he will cut my daughter's body into multiple pieces and send them to my house," as Sonu stated in his complaint.

Immediately, Sonu called up his father-in-law Vijendra Singh and asked him about Khushi. The latter informed him that the girl was not at home and they were trying to trace her.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged against unknown persons under IPC Section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder).

"Five teams were formed to rescue the girl safely and police are checking the CCTV cameras of nearby areas to get any lead in the case. We have also detained some of the neighbours for questioning," Alok Dubey, circle officer 2 said.