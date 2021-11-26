11-year-old girl assaulted by electrician

New Delhi: A 11-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted in south Delhi's Defence Colony area by an electrician, police said on Thursday. A 27-year-old man named Yash was arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident, they said.



The accused, a resident of Paharganj in Central Delhi, has been previously arrested in eight cases including sexual assault and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

The incident took place on November 22 when the girl was playing near her house and was abducted by the accused.

The accused, who often visited houses in the area for electrical work, spotted the girl and took her to a secluded place, where he sexually assaulted her, a senior police officer said.