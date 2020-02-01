11 trains coming to Delhi delayed up to 4 hours

New Delhi: Eleven trains coming to Delhi from different locations have been reported late up to four hours on Saturday. The most delayed train is Sadbhavna Express that commutes between Raxaul and Anand Vihar is running behind schedule by four hours.

Apart from this, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express (two hours late), Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express (three hours), Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti (one hour), Howrah-New Delhi Purva Express (two hours), Vasco-Nizamuddin Goa Express (three hours), Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express (two hours), Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express (one hour), Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Saptakranti Express (1:30 hours), Raxaul-Anand Vihar Satyagraha Express (one hour) and Faizabad-Delhi Faizabad Express (1:30 hours) would reach Delhi with delay.