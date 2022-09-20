11 new hospitals in Delhi to boost health infra: Dy CM

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to give the Capital additional 10,000 beds by constructing 11 new hospitals.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the progress the projects with the officials of PWD and the health department and directed them to complete the construction work of hospitals being built at Siraspur, Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal (Vikaspuri) as well as 7 new semi-permanent hospitals with the capacity of 6,838 hospital beds.

With the construction of new hospitals, the state government will be able to provide better health facilities to all. The 11 hospitals include 4 hospitals with a capacity of 3,237 beds and 7 semi-permanent ICU hospitals with a capacity of 6,838 ICU beds. Such initiatives by the government will prove to be helpful in fighting situations like the Covid pandemic and emergency cases efficiently, the Minister added.

The Minister said that all the construction works should be completed on time and all quality standards should be ensured. The construction work of most of the hospitals will be completed by the end of the year, while the remaining will be completed by mid-2023.

The 11-storey hospital at Siraspur will have the capacity of 1,164 beds, while others will have the capacity of 691 beds each. Hospitals in Jwalapuri, Madipur and Hastsal will have 10-storey buildings each.

The 11 new hospitals include 7 ICU hospitals which will have a capacity of 6,838 beds and will be semi-permanent. Under the project, the government will build a 4-story hospital in Shalimar Bagh with a capacity of 1,430 beds, a 5-story hospital at Kirari with a capacity of 458 beds, a 4-story hospital at Sultanpuri with a capacity of 527 beds, a 5-story hospital at GTB complex with a capacity of 1,912 beds. It is constructing a 5-story hospital with a capacity of 610 beds at Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital in Geeta Colony and a 5-story hospital with a capacity of 336 beds at Sarita Vihar and a 4-story hospital with a capacity of 1565 beds at Raghuveer Nagar.

Sisodia also reviewed the progress of construction works of Mohalla Clinics and said that 12 new Mohalla clinics are ready while the construction work of 52 Mohalla clinics is still in progress.