11-month-old strangled to death by mother over quarrel with her husband

New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly strangled to death her 11-month-old child after having a quarrel with her husband, here in South Delhi' Fatehpur Beri.



The woman has been identified as one Jyoti. As per police, a PCR call was received on July 9 where the complainant claimed that her sister's son had been murdered by his own father at Dera Village. After a police team rushed to the spot, it was revealed that the child had been taken to the Apex Hospital in Chattarpur by his father and other relatives.

Meanwhile, subsequent PCR calls were also received by police wherein it was mentioned that the caller's sister-in-law had murdered her son at Dera Village.

Thereafter, a case of murder was registered and investigation was taken up. During the police probe, both the mother and the father of the infant were shifting blame and were claiming the other to be the killer.

"Detailed investigation was taken up and using CCTV footage from the village, call records, statement of witnesses, it was revealed that the mother had committed the crime," DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

"Accused Jyoti has been arrested in the case and the chunni used by her to strangulate the child/infant was also recovered on the instance of accused lady, Jyoti," the DCP added.

It was allegedly revealed that the woman did not share cordial relations with her husband and she allegedly disclosed that she had a quarrel with her husband, one Satveer, on July 9, at around 3:30 pm, as her husband didn't like her since their marriage and they argued on many things.