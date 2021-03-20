11 arrested for killing man trying to pacify domestic quarrel

new delhi: Five more persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 32-year-old man here, police said Friday.



Rupesh, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbours in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Monday.

So far, 11 people have been arrested in the case. Puneet (20), Amit (43), Nitin (24), Suman (32) and Deepak (39) were arrested on Thursday night from west Delhi's Nangloi area, the police said.

Soon after the incident, police arrested six people — Tarun (23), his wife Priyanka (21), his parents Ravinder (48) and Anita (45), his cousin Deepa (30); and friend Gaurav (19).

On Monday night, Rupesh got seriously injured during a quarrel among his neighbours. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

His brother Mukesh told police that around 11 pm, a quarrel broke out between their neighbour Tarun and his wife Priyanka. Subsequently, other members of the family got involved and created a ruckus.

The complainant told police he and his family were celebrating the birthday of his brother's son. Tarun was fighting and abusing his wife on some personal issues. On this, the complainant's mother went outside and obstructed the couple not to fight in such a way and when he went outside, the couple's family allegedly beat them up.

Rupesh, his father Rajbahadur and uncle Rajbir tried to pacify the accused, but Deepa, Puneet and Ravinder called their friends Nitin, Kaju, Summi and Gaurav, police said, adding all of them allegedly assaulted Mukesh, Rupesh and their family with sticks.

By the time, the police were informed of the incident, the accused had fled the spot, they added.

Mukesh sustained injuries on his head and right hand in the incident. His parents, uncle and sister-in-law also got injured, according to police.