1,092 registered on Delhi govt's Rojgar Bazaar everyday in June

New Delhi: As the unlock process gains momentum, an increasing number of people seeking jobs have registered on Delhi government's Rojgar Bazaar portal, a government statement said on Thursday.



Around 300 new jobs were posted on the portal everyday in the month of June, while 1,092 job seekers registered on it every day during the same time, it said.

A total of 34,212 job seekers have registered and 9,522 new vacancies posted between June 1-30, 2021 on the portal. Moreover, 2,500 connections were made every day between job seekers and employers through WhatsApp, phone calls and direct application to the employers, the statement said.

In total, 75,000 connections were made between job-seekers and employers in June this year, it stated.

Rojgar Bazaar was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at jobs.delhi.gov.in last year to connect job-seekers and employers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy CM and Employment Minister Manish Sisodia said the portal was conceived as an outcome of the Delhi government's concerns over the economic impact of the pandemic.

Lakhs of youth had registered and found jobs last year. It is a matter of their faith and trust in CM Arvind Kejriwal that even now, thousands of job-seekers and employers are registering every day in Rojgar Bazaar. We will do everything possible to help the youth find jobs at this time of crisis, Sisodia said.

According to the statement, while during the lockdown, the portal helped businesses hire delivery personnel and customer support staff, the unlocking process revealed a surge in sales and office jobs.

The Rojgar Bazaar has proved to be a one-stop portal for all segments — employers ranging from micro enterprises, street vendors looking for cooks, tailors, technicians, MSMEs looking for accountants/web designers/sales and marketing personnel to hospitals looking for staff, the statement said.

Besides full-time jobs, the portal also lists vacancies for part-time and work-from-home jobs. Currently, the maximum number of vacancies are available in the customer support (24 per cent), delivery executives (19 per cent) and sales and business development (20 per cent) sectors.

The statement noted that roughly about half of the vacancies (45 per cent) were available for freshers. In terms of gender distribution, nearly 41 per cent jobs were available for all, 36 per cent were for men only, and 23 per cent for women.