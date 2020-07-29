1,056 fresh cases; 1,135 discharged in one day

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally here to 1,32,275. However, 1,17,507 people have recovered from the contagious disease, taking total recoveries to more than twelve times the number of active cases which stood at 10,887 on Tuesday. A total of 1,135 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The Capital also added 28 deaths to the toll, taking total fatalities from the virus here to 3,881.



The Delhi government said that 6,219 patients are recovering in home isolation and the official health bulletin showed that 18,544 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 4,843 were RT-PCR tests and 13,701 were rapid antigen tests.

The number of containment zones stood at 715.

Meanwhile, LNJP Hospital, the Delhi government's biggest COVID-19 treatment facility, did not report any death due to the disease on Monday, for the first time in a couple of months.

The 2,000-bed hospital's medical director attributed the feat to "extensive ICU care, plasma bank facility, top heathcare facilities and dedication of doctors and other heathcare workers".

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced, "No death in our biggest COVID hospital LNJP yesterday."

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is likely to delink hotels that were recently attached with dedicated COVID-19 hospitals as there has been a decline in the number of active cases of the novel coronavirus in the last few days in the city. CM Arvind Kejriwal is likely to chair a strategic meeting on Wednesday wherein a decision to delink the hotels may be taken, said a government source.