1,035 new COVID-19 cases take Delhi tally to 1,33,310; death toll mounts to 3,907

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,035 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.33 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,907, authorities said.



On Monday, the daily cases count had dipped to 613, the lowest in two months. It was 1,056 on Tuesday.

Twenty-six more fatalities have been recorded in the city, the Delhi Health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The number of active cases is 10,770, down from 10,887 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 new cases.

Wednesday's bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 3,907 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,33,310.

It said 12,980 beds are vacant in COVID hospitals in the city.

Also, 4,345 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned on board Vande Bharat Mission flights and those under bilateral bubbles, it said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a meeting to review the status of containment zones, bed capacity in COVID facilities, status of hotels and banquet halls attached with hospitals, and the status of RT-PCR and rapid antigen testing, the bulletin said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also took a meeting via video-conferencing to review and analyse the status of mortality due to COVID-19 in hospitals, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,18,633 patients have recovered, been discharged or have migrated so far.

The count of people in home isolation stands at 5,894.

A total of 17,392 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, of which 12,318 were rapid antigen tests and the rest RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 9,94,219.

The number of tests done per million as on Wednesday was 52,327, it said.

The number of containment zones stands at 704.