1,032 fresh cases; positivity at 3.64%

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.64 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.



With these new cases, the national Capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,98,173 while the death toll stands at 26,184, it said.

Delhi reported 970 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 percent and one death on Wednesday.

Delhi reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 4.38 percent.

A total of 28,386 tests were conducted a day earlier, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of patients under home isolation was 3,743 on Thursday, the bulletin said, adding, the active cases tally stood at 4,928.

There are 9,578 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 173 (1.81 percent) of them are occupied, it said. The number of containment zones as on Thursday stood at 1,875, as per the bulletin.

With the count of daily new coronavirus cases in Delhi fluctuating over the last few days, experts on Thursday said the city will keep witnessing such trends for fairly long and attributed it to behavioural changes among citizens.