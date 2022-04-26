1,011 fresh cases & 1 more death, positivity at 6.4%

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus patients in home isolation in the national capital has seen an over six-fold increase from 447 on April 11 to 2,812 on April 24, according to official data.



The number of patients admitted in hospitals also increased from 17 to 80 during the period. However, the Delhi government has assured people that despite the rise in cases, the hospitalisation rate has remained low.

The city is witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases over the past few days with the number of active cases increasing to 3,975 from 601 on April 11.

The hospitalisation rate, however, has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, according to the data.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been reiterating that even though the cases have risen, the hospitalisation rate has been low.

The number of patients in home isolation stood at 504 on April 13 and saw a significant increase to 574 the next day and to 685 on April 15. It breached the 700 mark on April 16 and rose to 964 on April 17.

The numbers crossed the 1,000 mark on April 18 to settle at 1,188 and and to 1,274 the next day. As many as 1,574 patients were recuperating in home isolation on April 20 while the numbers inched close to the 2,000 mark the next day. While cases have seen a rapid increase, the number of containment zones has more or less remained constant and has not seen any significant increase, the official data shows. The number of such zones has declined from 741 on April 11 to 656 on April 24.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 1,011 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, according to the health department.

The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170, the bulletin stated.

A total of 15,642 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said.

Currently, 90 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 3,067 are recuperating in home isolation, it said. Of the 9,379 beds available for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 121 (1.2 per cent) are occupied, the data showed.