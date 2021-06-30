101 new cases and 4 more deaths

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Tuesday, according to a health department bulletin. The positivity rate increased slightly to 0.15 per cent from 0.10 per cent on Monday, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases decreased to 1,531 from 1,553 on Monday. Over 14 lakh patients have recovered from COVID-19, it said. The death toll stands at 24,971, it said. Tuesday's bulletin said a total of 66,397 tests, including 42,973 RT-PCR tests, were conducted in Delhi the previous day.

Meanwhile, to ensure that the "high-speed vaccination" process continues, the Delhi government on Tuesday requested the Centre to replenish the Covid vaccine stock in the national Capital before the current stock runs out. As on Tuesday morning, Delhi had a stock of 5.25 lakh vaccines including 3.75 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin.

"We request the Central government to provide more vaccines to Delhi before the existing stock for two days gets over so that the ongoing high speed vaccination in Delhi does not stop, she added. Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said a total of 75, 43,765 doses of vaccines have been administered in Delhi, out of which, around 17 lakh people

have got both doses. Of the over two lakh people who got vaccinated on Monday, around 1.5 lakh were in the 18-44 years category, and over 35,000 doses have been administered to those above 45 years, who got their second doses.