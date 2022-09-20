101 fresh dengue cases, tally rises to nearly 400

New Delhi: Delhi has registered a huge spurt in dengue cases, with over 100 people being diagnosed with the infection in the last one week, taking the tally of the vector-borne disease in the city to nearly 400 so far this year. According to a report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday, 152 cases have been reported this month alone till September 17. The city had recorded 295 dengue cases till September 9.

In the last one week, 101 fresh cases have been reported. Of the 396 total cases recorded till September 17 this year, 75 were reported in August. It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-September 17 period since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 1,465. No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease.

MCD carried out a special checking drive for breeding of mosquitoes in all 12 zones. It also started proceedings for lodging a FIR against PNSC construction site at IIT Campus Hauz Khas for heavy breeding of mosquitoes found at their site.

MCD is fully committed to deal with mosquito menace. This year from 1 January to 17 September 2022, MCD has sprayed 9,42,126 with insecticides, and 2,43,84,711 house visits have also been conducted. MCD has issued 86,895 legal notices. MCD has also launched prosecution against 30,954 sites and issued 11,836 challans amounting to

Rs 26,34,502. MCD also requests citizens to adopt anti-larval measures to fight against vector-borne diseases.