100 people arrested in Oct for guns, drugs and liquor

New Delhi: Over 100 people were arrested under the Arms Act, 85 people under the Excise Act, and 22 people under the NDPS Act in three districts of the Delhi Police in October, according to official



data.

Eighteen people were held under the Arms Act in north district and five country-made pistols and 10 cartridges were seized from their possession, it said.

According to the data, the southeast district registered 17 cases under the Arms Act and arrested 18 people. Six firearms and 11 knives were recovered from their possession.

In the northeast district, 59 cases under the Arms Act were registered and 68 people have been arrested. A total of 23 pistols, 45 live cartridges and 40 knives were recovered, it said.