10-yr-old boy dies in freak accident while enacting stunt video
New Delhi: A 10-year-old boy suffocated to death in a skipping rope accident while trying to enact a stunt he had watched in a video, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place in northeast Delhi's Kartar Nagar area around 7 pm on Wednesday when he was at home with his mother,
they said.
"The boy used to watch a lot of videos of stunts. On Wednesday evening, while he was skipping inside a room, he tried to perform one such stunt but the skipping rope became wrapped around his neck and suffocated him. He fainted as a result," a senior police officer said.
The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The parents had not made a PCR call but the hospital informed the police, the
officer said.
Since it is an incident of accidental death, no case has been registered and proceedings have been initiated under section 174 of the CrPC, he added.
The father of the deceased works for an electronics firm, while his wife is a homemaker, the police said.
