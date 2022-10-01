10-year-old boy raped, assaulted by friends; dies in hospital

New Delhi: A 10-year-old boy, who was assaulted and allegedly raped by three of his friends in northeast Delhi's New Seelampur area, died at a hospital here on Saturday where he was admitted for over a week, police said.

A senior police officer said that the boy had died Saturday morning at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

The boy was raped and hit by a few other boys with a rod on his leg which developed into an infection and spread in his body, the officer said.

However, the inputs from hospital authorities were awaited.

In a Hindi tweet, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal confirmed the boy's death. She said he suffered a lot and demanded stringent punishment for the accused.

The boy's mother said her son had initially lied to her that he was injured while playing, and had only told her about what had happened to him after much insistence.