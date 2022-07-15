10 rescued as fire breaks out in hotel

New Delhi: Ten people were rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj area early Thursday morning, officials said.



They said a call about a blaze at 'Roma Delux' hotel in Paharganj was received around 4.24 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in a room on the second floor of the building. Ten people were evacuated safely from second and third floors, a senior fire official said, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

Those rescued have been identified as Aditya (19), Sanskriti (19), Subham Kumar (26), Pardeep (62), Bina Devi (58), Shweta (31), Vihan (3), Arjun (21), Nitesh (22) and Partik (21), fire officials said. "The incident took place in narrow lanes of central Delhi. The fire personnel rescued people from the second and third floor of the hotel using ladder," the officer said.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Tomar said, in such situation, the occupants should know the exit route from the building or area where the fire has taken place. The management should also try to rescue people in a safe way.

Police said that hotel manager Rizwan informed them regarding the fire.