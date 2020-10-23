1 of 4 COVID-19 cases in state from Gurugram

New Delhi: In what is emerging as a major concern for district officials here, COVID-19 cases in Gurugram continue to surge as other districts bordering the Capital are beginning to show signs of the pandemic ebbing down. Considering October's data, more than one in every four COVID-19 patients in Haryana is from Gurugram.



Of the 21,385 cases reported in Haryana till the third week of October, 5,396 cases are from Gurugram.

There are 22 districts in Haryana, among which Gurugram has the highest number of COVID-19 patients with more than 26,000 cases reported.

Faridabad has more than 23,000 cases, Sonepat over 9,400, Karnal over 8,070, Hisar over 8,500 and Panipat has over 7,800 cases.

Interestingly, there has been a huge reduction in cases in October in Faridabad and Sonepat the other two Haryana districts that share its borders with the national Capital.

Having the second-highest number of cases after Gurugram, in the last two weeks, Faridabad has been reporting over 150 to 180 cases on a daily basis. In Sonepat, the situation has been better and on most occasions, the district has reported daily cases fewer than 100. Gurugram, on the other hand, has been reporting cases in excess of 250 cases on a daily basis this October.

Adding to the worries of citizens and officials alike, on Wednesday and Thursday Gurugram has reported cases in excess of 300.

Health officials here have attributed the case surge to increased testing. Insisting to give it a positive spin, the officials have highlighted that despite high cases, the fatality rate has been under control.

"COVID-19 as a disease does not allow you to be complacent. We are testing in high numbers and this is resulting in a high number of infections being reported. On the positive side despite registering a high number of cases our fatality rate continues to be lower. The situation at the hotspot areas that used to report a high number of cases earlier has also become better," said a senior official from Gurugram Health Department.

Meanwhile, as the Centre mulls removing convalescent plasma therapy from the national COVID-19 treatment protocol, Gurugram has not seen much of a response to the treatment with just 344 recovered patients having donated plasma to date.

Taking a cue from a large number of patients in Delhi resorting to convalescent plasma therapy and showing positive signs out of this treatment, the plasma donation and therapy center was opened in Sector-10 on July 31.

With the festive season starting, the Gurugram

district administration has issued several directives urging citizens to maintain precautions and follow the COVID-19 guidelines.