1 more held in Jahangirpuri violence case
New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested one more person in connection with the last month Jahangirpuri violence which broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, officials said on Thursday.
The accused has been identified as Abdul alias Raja and he was arrested from the national capital, an official said.
"Abdul was found to be allegedly involved in rioting. In one of the CCTV footage that was being analysed by our team, it was seen that Abdul was threatening people with an axe in his hand," a senior police officer said.
With this, 37 people, including three juveniles, have been apprehended by police so far.
Clashes had broken out between two communities during the procession in Jahangirpuri in the capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured.
According to police, there was pelting of stones and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CM bats for creation of more dists to accelerate dev work12 May 2022 8:08 PM GMT
Awareness drive being held to showcase welfare schemes12 May 2022 8:08 PM GMT
CM opens renovated Town Hall12 May 2022 8:07 PM GMT
Property tax: NKDA collects 25% more than previous year12 May 2022 8:07 PM GMT
TMC deputes leaders to meet party workers daily at Trinamool Bhavan12 May 2022 8:06 PM GMT