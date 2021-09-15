1 labourer killed after portion of ceiling of under-construction factory collapses

ghaziabad: A day after a multi-storey building collapsed in Malkaganj area of Delhi, a portion of ceiling of an under-construction factory collapsed in Loni area of Ghaziabad killing a labourer while one other labourer and factory owner were left injured.



As per police, the deceased has been identified as Vilas (50) a native of district Katihar in Bihar. Another labourer Ramdev (50) and factory owner Lakshman Singh are injured.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Monday when both the labourers were standing in a room and having discussion with the factory owner after finishing their work. A portion of the ceiling collapsed on them and all the three were trapped under the debris.

Locals and other factory workers started to rescue them and they were pulled out nearly after one hour of rescue operation. Police was informed and the victims were rushed to GTB hospital for medical attention where doctors declared Vilas dead while the other two persons are undergoing

treatment.

A factory worker said that due to rain, the ceiling had been in a dilapidated condition and the labourers were performing the repairing work. Senior police officials said that no complaint has been received into the matter so far.

"Preliminary findings revealed that the incident occurred accidentally. The body of deceased man has been handed over to family after autopsy," said Atul Sonkar, circle officer of Loni.

In another incident in Modinagar area, a 35-year-old woman was injured after a portion of roof fell on her due to heavy rain while she was sleeping. Similarly, a car was badly damaged on Monday after a chunk of plaster fell from a balcony on the 15th floor of a building at a housing society in Raj Nagar Extension.