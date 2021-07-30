1 killed, another injured in building collapse

new delhi: A 40-year-old woman was killed and another was injured after a double storey hut collapsed in the Navjeevan camp area of south-east Delhi on Thursday. Police said at 4.39 pm, they received a PCR call regarding some people being trapped inside a shanty in Navjeevan camp.



"Immediately the staff reached the spot and found that the roof of the first floor of shanty had fallen due to rain and two women were trapped inside it," the official said.

One woman identified as Pooja (24) was rescued by the public. She sustained minor injuries.

"Later on, with the help of fire brigade, Pooja's mother Urmila was also taken out from the debris," the official said. She was unconscious and both of them were rushed to hospital in a CATS ambulance. Urmila was declared dead in hospital.

"At the time of incidence, Urmila, her husband and daughter were inside but her husband managed to rush out. Two sons of the victim were not at their house," the official said.