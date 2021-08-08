1 killed, 3 injured in Nand Nagri building collapse

New Delhi: A 60-year- old man died and three were injured after a two-storey house collapsed in the Nand Nagri area of north-east Delhi.



According to police, on Saturday at about 1.30 pm, a PCR call was received regarding a building wall collapse at Nand Nagri. A police team reached the spot and found that three people identified as Dhani Ram (65) his wife Anaro Devi (65) and Rajkumar (64) were rescued and shifted to hospital.

"There was a possibility that one person may still be under the debris. So we continued the search operation and around 6 pm we rescued one person identified as Kantilal. He was trapped under the debris," the official said adding that he was declared brought dead.

Police said they will take legal action in the case. An official said, "Dhani Ram is the owner of the house. He lives with his wife. Rajkumar and Kantilal were known to Dhani Ram and were inside the house at the time of the incident," the official said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services said one of the injured was taken out by the people who were at the spot before the arrival of fire tenders and another one was rescued by the DFS and were rushed to the hospital.

The team of ADO Manoj Kumar conducted the operation. According to officials, they heard from people that some construction was going on in the building and also there was a flour mill on the ground floor of the building.

"There was regular vibration in the house due to flour mill which might have damaged the walls," the official said.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he was monitoring the situation. "This accident of house collapse is very sad. All possible help is being provided for relief and rescue. I am continuously monitoring the incident through the district administration," he said in a tweet.