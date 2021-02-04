1 held for duping 50 people on pretext of jobs in foreign countries

New Delhi: Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested one person who duped more than 50 people on the pretext of providing jobs in foreign countries.

Police identified the accused as Murari Swami (28). He was arrested from Dwarka.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Cime Branch) Shibesh Singh said the complainant in the case claimed that he and his friends were duped on pretext of providing jobs abroad. "The cheater also provided fake visa to them, after charging a hefty amount," he said adding that during probe the fraudster was arrested.

As per Additional CP, Murari worked in many countries as a waiter, electrician and done other odd jobs. During his stay abroad, he learnt the procedure of getting jobs and also the procedure adopted by many companies in facilitating jobs abroad.

"The accused has also seen the eagerness, interest of persons who are willing to spend good money to get any kind of job abroad," he further said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh said he created fake ID on Facebook and posted an advertisement for jobs in foreign countries and also placed ads to provide visa assistance.

"He also got prepared fake website of Cyprus country and then posted sample jobs letters, sample visa of the prospective candidates on the website," Singh said. After getting money from the prospective persons he used to tell them that they can check their visa on the official website of the country. "The website was fake. He also used to provide fake job appointment letters to the willing persons which were also fake. After getting the money he used to destroy the sim card and the mobile handset which was used for cheating," the official said.

As per the official, in the year 2012, he went to Malaysia and worked there as a security guard and returned to India in the year 2014. After eight months he went to Bangkok and worked there as a waiter in a restaurant. "He returned to India in February 2016. In the year 2017 he went to China in search of work but returned in two weeks as he could not get a job," the official said.