1 held at IGI for smuggling

New Delhi: The Customs at IGI airport caught an Indian passenger for smuggling $35,000 into the country.

According to Customs, the accused was intending to depart from T-3 of IGI airport to Dubai. During further investigation, the passenger admitted smuggling $87,000 in the past.

On February 18, the person was intercepted by the customs officers at IGIA. During the personal and baggage search of the passenger, $35,000 concealed inside baggage were recovered. Jayant Sahay, additional commissioner of customs said that recovered currency having export exchange value of Rs 24.65 lakh, was seized under section 110 of the Customs Act 1962.