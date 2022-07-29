1 dead in head-on collision between rickshaw & Merc

Noida: An e-rickshaw driver was killed after the rickshaw had a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz C Class car near Nithari under Sector 20 police station area of Noida on Friday morning.



Police said that the car driver was arrested from the spot and an FIR has been registered against him.

As per police, around 9:30 am on Friday, an information was received about a road accident between car and rickshaw.

"A police team reached the spot and rushed the e-rickshaw driver to a private hospital. He was identified as Ravi Kumar (29), a resident of Sector 8 in Noida. He was bleeding profusely from head and shoulder at the time when taken to hospital," said a senior police officer while adding that Kumar succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment in hospital.

Manoj Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 20 police station said that the car's driver was arrested from the spot. The accused car driver is identified as Anand Ranjan, a resident of Jal Vayu vihar Sector 25 of Noida.

"Ranjan, who works in an IT company in Sector 63 was on his way to work when near the 31-32 cut, the two vehicles had a head-on collision and the e-rickshaw driver was critically injured. He accompanied us to hospital when we got Ravi admitted," said Kumar.

The officer further said that Ravi had injuries on his head, shoulder and legs. "He was admitted in the morning at hospital for treatment and by the afternoon he succumbed to injuries during treatment. We have informed his family members and sent the body for post mortem," Kumar added.

Following a complaint by the family members of the deceased, Ranjan has been booked under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (Causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Further investigation in the case is underway and we are also checking the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain who was driving on the wrong side and if anyone of them was over-speeding," the SHO said.