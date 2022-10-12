1 dead as bus rams into truck on Yamuna E-way

noida: At Yamuna Expressway, a 25-year-old Indian Army personnel was killed while seven other passengers were critically injured after a double decker bus rammed into a truck and fell off the Expressway in Rabupura area of Greater Noida during wee hours of Tuesday, officials said.



The incident took place around 5:15 am by highway patrolling team which conveyed the information to Rabupura police station. At the time of incident, 70 passengers were traveling in the bus.

"Upon reaching the spot, we found that the double decker bus had fallen off the highway. The bus was heading from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to Ludhiana in Punjab and when it reached near Mohammadabad Kheda village under Rabupura police station jurisdiction, the bus rammed into a truck from behind. The bus then lost control broke the side railing on the road and fell off," Vishal Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida said.

"Nine people were critically injured during the accident. As the information was circulated, teams from PRV also along with highway patrolling personnel reached the spot and rescue operation was initiated. The injured were taken out after cutting the bus with gas cutter," Pandey added.

Cops said that the injured were taken to Kailash and Government Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Greater Noida for treatment. One of the injured identified as Lavi kumar, a resident of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, died during treatment at Kailash hospital.

"The deceased was a sepoy in Indian Army and was currently posted at Dogra Regiment. While the rest of the injured are currently out of danger, we have informed the family members of the deceased. Further investigation is underway," the ADCP said.