0 deaths, 29 new cases; positivity rate at 0.04%

New Delhi: No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi for the third consecutive day on Saturday, while 29 fresh cases of the viral disease were reported with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.



This is the 18th time since the national Capital was hit by the second wave of

the pandemic that zero fatality due to the disease was logged in a day.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government, which has been allotted 16.79 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses for August, has demanded at least 45 lakh shots from the Centre.

The central government has said that the supply has

picked up and will "definitely increase" further in the coming months.