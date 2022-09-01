Yamuna Kumar Chaubey assumes charge as Chairman & MD of NHPC

New Delhi: State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said that its Director (Technical) Yamuna Kumar Chaubey has been given the charge of Chairman and MD for three months beginning September 1. Abhay Kumar Singh ceased to be the CMD of the company with effect from August 31, 2022, upon attaining the age of superannuation, a BSE filing said. Further, it said that the power ministry in its letter dated August 31 conveyed the decision of the competent authority to assign the charge of CMD to Chaubey for a period of three months from September 1, 2022 or till a regular incumbent joins the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest. Chaubey, 59, is a graduate in Civil Engineering from IIT, Kharagpur. He joined NHPC Limited in 1985 as a Probationary Executive (Civil) at 540 MW Chamera Hydro-Electric Project, Himachal Pradesh.Mpost

