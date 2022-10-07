XIM organises Business Excellence Summit from Sept 29 to October 1

Bhubaneswar: To Celebrate 35 years of its rich legacy, Xavier Institute of Management (XIM), Bhubaneswar organised the 4th edition of the annual Business Excellence Summit from September 29 to October, 2022. The theme for this year's summit was Transcending boundaries.

The first day consisted of the inauguration ceremony, which was presided over by Vice-chancellor Rev. Father Antony R. Uvari SJ, Registrar Father S. Antony Raj SJ, Deputy registrar, and CFO Father V. Arokiya Dass SJ and Dean academics Mr. Biswa Swarup Mishra, and the honorable keynote speaker, Group Captain Atanu Guru.

The welcome address was delivered by Vice Chancellor Rev. Father Antony R. Uvari SJ, who also declared the Business Excellence Summit 2022, open.

Dean of academics, Biswa Swarup Mishra delivered a thought-provoking speech. CFO, Father Arokiya took the opportunity to introduce the keynote speaker.

Group Captain Atanu Guru, took center stage to deliver a powerful speech to the young leaders of tomorrow and motivated the students to transcend boundaries, search beyond the ordinary, question the status quo, appealed to balance between our emotional quotient and intelligence quotient, rely on intuition, plan for ontingencies, and aim to achieve things beyond one's perceived potential.