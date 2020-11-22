'Working with partner Hero to ensure smooth transition for customers in India'

New Delhi: American cult-bike maker Harley-Davidson on Saturday said it is working with its new partner Hero MotoCorp to "ensure a smooth transition" for its customers in India, including after-sale services and warranty.

Last month, Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp announced their partnership for the Indian market.

They have inked a distribution agreement, under which Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

It will also sell parts and accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero's existing dealership network

in India.

Harley-Davidson Managing Director (Asia Emerging Markets and India) Sajeev Rajasekharan said in a statement, "As we change our business model in India, we are pleased to be continuing our journey in the country together with Hero MotoCorp. We are working closely with Hero to ensure a smooth transition for our riders."

He further said the company is providing its riders with updates as available.

The firm has assured them that Harley-Davidson motorcycle, parts and accessories and general merchandise sales, as well as after-sale services, warranty and H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) activities will continue from January 2021 onwards, he added. After the company announced its exit from India in September, Harley-Davidson's dealers said they are looking at taking legal action against the US bike manufacturer over measly compensation.