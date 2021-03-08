Women's Day: NTPC announces recruitment drive for women

New Delhi: On Women's Day, NTPC Ltd, India's largest integrated power company announces plans for recruiting only women executives as a special recruitment drive across its areas of operations. This will further strengthen women power in India's largest power generation company.

Such recruitment drive will further enhance gender diversity as parameter for NTPC.NTPC has been working at improving its gender ratio wherever possible.

To attract more woman applicants, number of innovative initiatives have been taken. The application fee at the time of recruitment is completely waived-off for women employees.

To support women workforce, NTPC adheres to policies like Child Care Leave with Pay, Maternity Leave, Sabbatical leave and NTPC Special Child Care Leave on Adoption of a Child/Delivering Child through Surrogacy. NTPC has also introduced special facilities at work like Child Care Facilities and Crèche Facility to make life of mother's convenient at work.

Additionally, Special counselling session are arranged for women employees, special initiatives are taken for developing leadership/managerial competencies of women employees etc.

At NTPC townships, also referred to as 'mini India', women play a pivotal role in community developmental activities to foster a diversified culture through Ladies Clubs promoted by NTPC.

NTPC has always believed in providing equal opportunity to all the sections of society and has consciously promoted diversity through its hiring practices. Owing to its pan India presence, there is a lot of diversity amongst employees in terms of religion, dialect

and culture.