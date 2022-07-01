With eye on southern states, BJP to hold national executive meet in Hyd after 18 years

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party's two-day national executive meeting will commence on Saturday in Telangana's capital city Hyderabad, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. The two-day session seemingly holds importance for the saffron party's 'Mission South' agenda ahead of the 2024 general elections, experts feel.



The high-voltage meeting of the ruling party at the southern state of Telangana after a long 18 years is believed to be the first step with the mission of Telangana. Moreover, experts feel that BJP is set to launch the Deccan campaign aimed at capturing the 100 Lok Sabha seats in the five southern states. In 2004, in the presence of BJP stalwart and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the last such meeting was held in Hyderabad.

Traditionally, the saffron corridor holds the two-day brainstorming session which passes two prime resolutions in the state, where it focuses to strengthen its organisation or the state approach for assembly elections. However, for the past five years, BJP had been holding its national executive or national council meeting in the national capital.

Further, the BJP top brass hopes the event will have a positive impact on the neighbouring state of Karnataka, where the party is in power, as well as Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where it has been struggling to make its presence felt. The national executive meeting will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre at Madhapur, with an estimated presence of up to 300 participants. This includes BJP national committee members, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-governed or NDA-governed states, presidents of all party state units, coordinators and special invitees.

A total of six main committees- finance, reception, accommodation, arrangements, decor, and media and culture have been formed to ensure that all arrangements are in place. Up to 34 sub-committees will function under these six groups.

On the other hand, BJP sources alleged that the incumbent TRS government has been trying to create obstacles ahead of the meeting, by not issuing several permissions citing law and order issues.

While launching the 'Mission South', the party leadership felt that focusing on regional issues or regional pride might help BJP, rather focusing on the 'Hindutva' agenda in the southern part. Hence, the Telangana unit of the party will also set up an exhibition at the venue of the meeting. The exhibition will be themed around Telangana and is expected to give visitors a glimpse into the BJP's history in the state. All art forms of Telangana, unsung heroes will be showcased at the exhibition on the first day of the national executive meeting.