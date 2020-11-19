Will finalise data protection law very soon, says Prasad

New Delhi: Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said the government was very keen to promote India as a very big centre of the data economy and would finalise a data protection law very soon.

"I'm very keen to promote India as a very big centre of the data economy. Data is going to drive the digital economy. It is also going to drive international commerce," he said.

Addressing the Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 (BTS2020) virtually, he said India produces huge data and the digital ecosystem, like mobile phones and Aadhaar, is producing data.

"We are going to finalise a data protection law very soon. India is waiting for its movement for data economy, data innovation, data refinery. I would urge the CM (of Karnataka) to ensure that the state becomes a great centre of India's data economy," he added.

Organised by the Karnataka government,along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, the state government's Vision Group on Information Technology, Biotechnology & StartUp and Software Technology Parks of India, the summit, that saw the inaugural address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to take place from November 19 to 21.

Prasad said even during the pandemic the communications sector witnessed a growth of over seven per cent and also received significant investments from major global

companies.