WHO: Covid cases, deaths in Africa drop to lowest levels yet

Johannesburg: The number of Coronavirus cases and deaths in Africa have dropped to their lowest levels since the pandemic began, marking the longest decline yet seen in the disease, according to the World Health Organisation.

In a statement on Thursday, the UN health agency said COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron surge had tanked from a peak of more than 308,000 weekly cases to fewer than 20,000 last week.

Cases and deaths fell by 29% and 37% respectively in the last week; deaths decreased to 239 from the

previous week.

This low level of infection has not been seen since April 2020 in the early stages of the pandemic in Africa, WHO said, noting that no country in the region is currently seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The agency warned, however, that with winter approaching for Southern Hemisphere countries, there is a high risk of another wave of new

infections.

The Coronavirus spreads more easily in cooler temperatures when people are more likely to gather in larger numbers indoors.

With the virus still circulating, the risk of new and potentially more deadly variants emerging remains, and the pandemic control measures are pivotal to effective response to a surge in infections, said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's Africa director.