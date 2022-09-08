Wetlands International South Asia to celebrate silver jubilee on Sept 29

New Delhi: Wetlands International South Asia completes 25 years and is all set to celebrate its silver jubilee on September 29, 2022 at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Minster of State for External Affairs and Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh would be the chief guest.

Since its inception in 1996, Wetlands international South Asia with its office in Delhi is working for sustaining and restoring wetlands, their resources and biodiversity in South Asia region. The non-government organisation is a part of Wetlands International network which has over 20 offices across the globe and has a presence in more than 100 countries. Wetlands international has its headquarters in Netherlands.

Climate change has resulted in major catastrophes worldwide like floods and droughts which in turn is affecting the lives of the people. This in turn has amplified the need for awareness about conservation of nature and wetlands in particular.

Wetlands are fragile aquatic ecosystems covered with water, either permanently or seasonally. They are a vital part of the hydrological cycle, highly productive and support rich biodiversity. Wetlands provide a wide range of important resources and ecosystem services, such as food, water, fiber, groundwater recharge, water purification, flood moderation, erosion control and climate regulation.

Wetlands are severely threatened due to anthropogenic activities like reclamation through drainage and landfill, discharge of domestic and industrial effluents and solid wastes, changes in water inflow and outflow patterns, excessive water withdrawal and over-exploitation of their natural resources.