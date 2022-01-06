Walmart, Flipkart ink MoU with UP govt to support MSMEs

New Delhi: Walmart and Flipkart on Thursday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Export Promotion Bureau, Government of Uttar Pradesh, to create an ecosystem aiding capacity building for MSMEs in the state. Under the partnership, Walmart and Flipkart will help MSMEs digitize their businesses and enable them to sell products across India through online retail. They will also have an opportunity to unlock their export potential and become part of Walmart's global supply chain.

In collaboration with Swasti, the Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Program (Walmart Vriddhi) provides a comprehensive learning platform that includes growth opportunities, free-of-cost training and in-depth expert support to entrepreneurs and small businesses. It also organizes training seminars and mentorship workshops to further enable the growth and development of small and medium businesses. The program pivoted to a digital format in 2020 and Vriddhi e-institutes have since been launched in Panipat, Haryana and Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and with plans to open many more.

On the signing of the MoU, Shri Sidharth Nath Singh, Minister of MSME, Investment and Export, Textile, Khadi & Gram Udyog, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said, "MSMEs from Uttar Pradesh are being recognized the world over, registering record exports this year. With schemes like Ubharte Sitaare and ODOP, the Government of Uttar Pradesh is at the forefront of developing a vibrant ecosystem for the MSME sector in the state, helping them boost exports and venture into new markets. We are happy to collaborate with Walmart Vriddhi and Flipkart, and shall provide our guidance and support required to strengthen MSMEs to achieve greater success through the program."

Launched in 2019, Walmart Vriddhi aims to train 50,000 Indian MSMEs with the business skills necessary to succeed as suppliers to Walmart, sellers on Flipkart, and other domestic and global marketplace platforms. Thousands of Vriddhi MSME graduates across multiple states are being trained to expand their domestic capabilities and participate in global supply chains, helping them build sustainable businesses, generate employment, and increase exports. The program provides a digitally enhanced learning experience through online modules with personalized feedback and one-on-one advisory sessions.