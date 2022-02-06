'Volatility to rule stock markets this week'

New Delhi: Stock markets are expected to witness volatility this week with domestic factors such as RBI policy decision and quarterly earnings by big players driving the investor sentiment, analysts said.

Also, movement of the rupee, Brent crude and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) would be keenly watched by investors, they added.

"Among important events, participants will be closely eyeing the MPC's monetary policy review meet this week and its outcome is scheduled on February 9. Besides, on the macro front, IIP data will be released on February 11," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

"We have some big names like Bharti Airtel, Jindal Steel, ACC, Hero Motocorp, Tata Power, Hindalco and M&M that will announce their numbers during the week along with several others," Mishra added.

"Markets have been witnessing volatile swings, mirroring their global counterparts and it may continue in near future. Besides, the upcoming event i.e MPC's review and earnings would further add to the choppiness," he said.

Among others, TVS Motor Company, Union Bank of India, IRCTC, NMDC and SAIL will also announce their quarterly results.