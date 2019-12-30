Vodafone's Idea customer base drops by 3.63 cr in November

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea's mobile consumer base declined by around 3.63 crore to 33.63 crore in November, according to a source.



The telecom operator had reported an increase of 1.89 lakh mobile customers on its network in October.

"Vodafone Idea HLR (home location register) subscriber in October were 37,26,76,689. In November, it has come down to 33,63,57,324. There is a difference of 3,63,19,365 as per the company report submitted to Trai," the source said.

However, Vodafone Idea declined to comment on this information.

The source said the company keeps deleting inactive subscribers and the reduction is the result of the same.