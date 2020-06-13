Vodafone users can now enjoy Apple Watch cellular in India
New Delhi: Telecom operator Vodafone has finally launched eSIM or cellular service for Apple Watch (GPS+Cellular) in India.
Till now, only Airtel and Reliance Jio Network had eSIM support.
"Vodafone enables you to share your Vodafone postpaid plan on your mobile with an eligible Apple Watch (GPS + cellular).
"That means you can use your Apple Watch to make and receive calls and use data on your Vodafone network – all this even when you're away from your phone," the telecom operator said in a statement.
Currently, the company is offering eSIM activation for Apple Watch Cellular models to select circles only. This includes Vodafone postpaid users in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat.
Only postpaid users can now take advantage of this feature, and eSIM activation is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 cellular models or later WatchOS version 6.2 operating systems or later.
The telecom operator also stated that the Enterprise Postpaid customers need prior confirmation from their Authorised signatory to set up the service.
