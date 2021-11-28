Vocal for Local: 'Hunar Haat' receives IITF2021 Silver Medal

New Delhi: Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said here that while on one hand lakhs of people visited "Hunar Haat" at Pragati Maidan, on the other hand sale of indigenous products worth crores of rupees took place at "Hunar Haat" which encouraged artisans and craftsmen from across the country.

Over 550 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 States/UTs participated in the 33rd "Hunar Haat", organised at India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan from 14-27 November 2021.

While talking to reporters on the conclusion of "Hunar Haat" in Pragati Maidan on Saturday, Naqvi said that while people purchased indigenous handmade products worth crores of rupees at the "Hunar Haat", the artisans and craftsmen have also received orders worth crores of rupees from buyers.

"Hunar Haat" on Saturday received prestigious IITF2021 Silver Medal for strengthening commitment to "Vocal for Local" and its strong presence at Trade Fair. Naqvi said that while on one hand, visitors made large-scale purchase of indigenous traditional products from every corner of the country at "Hunar Haat", on the other hand, renowned artists of the country mesmerised the audience through their various cultural and musical programmes.

Naqvi said that the visitors also enjoyed "Circus" at "Hunar Haat", where the Indian Circus artists performed spectacular diverse traditional entertainment shows. Visitors also enthusiastically took selfie at splendid Selfie Points at "Hunar Haat".

Naqvi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "mantra" of "Vocal for Local" and "Swadeshi to Swavlamban" has encouraged and promoted India's traditional and ancestral legacy of handloom-handicraft.

With 300 stalls, this was the largest participation by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs in India International Trade Fair this year. Canara Bank had set up a stall in the "Hunar Haat" to provide easy loans to artisans and craftsmen for employment and self-employment.