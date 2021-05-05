Vivo to donate oxygen concentrators worth `6 cr, pledges Covid relief of `10 cr

New Delhi: India is witnessing the second wave of Covid-19 infections, which has put extreme pressure on domestic healthcare. With its steadfast commitment to India, Vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, has announced aid worth Rs 10 crore to extend support for Covid relief efforts. This also includes a donation of Rs 2 crore that Vivo had announced recently.

As part of the 'VivoCares' initiative, Vivo has undertaken several initiatives to help out those in need during this devastating second wave of Covid-19. Vivo will donate oxygen concentrators worth Rs 6 crore that will be distributed to various government hospitals to support the Covid relief measures.

Reiterating Vivo's commitment to India and its people, Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, "We are facing one of the worst crises in the history of humanity, and it is important for all of us to support each other in these unprecedented times.

Vivo is committed to its people, and these initiatives are just a small step to extend our support to the communities. We all are in this together and will get through by helping each other." The company has partnered with ISKCON to distribute 1,00,000 free cooked meals at the doorsteps of Covid stricken patients and families in Gurgaon.

Furthermore, in association with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, the world's largest (not-for-profit run) Mid-Day Meal Programme provider, Vivo will give out a 'Happiness Kit' for all 500+ students of a

government school for six months in Delhi.

The 6-months long happiness project will support nutrition through food items, education through books and stationery, and hygiene through daily essentials.