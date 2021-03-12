Vivek Wahi & Rajeev Puri take charge as ED CBI

New Delhi: Vivek Wahi assumed charge of Executive Director of Central Bank of India (CBI) on March 10, 2021. Wahi is a B.Tech from NIT, Kurukshetra. Prior to joining Central Bank of India as Executive Director, he was the General Manager of Bank of India. He joined Bank of India as probationary officer in 1990. Rajeev Puri too assumed charge of Executive Director of Central Bank of India on March 10, 2021. He is a Masters in Commerce and MBA (Finance). He also holds a Diploma in Rural Banking from IIB. He is a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. He is also an Alumni of IIM-B (BBB-LDB training 9 months). Prior to joining Central Bank of India as Executive Director, Rajeev Puri was Chief General Manager, PNB.

