Vivek Kumar Dewangan takes charge as Chairman & MD REC Ltd

New Delhi: Vivek Kumar Dewangan, an Additional Secretary in the Ministry Power, has been appointed as the CMD of state-owned REC Limited, according to an official statement. The development comes within a week of REC Ltd informing that Ravinder Singh Dhillon, the Chairman of the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has been given an additional charge as CMD of REC Ltd, an NBFC company under the Ministry of Power, for three months. In a statement on Thursday, REC said Vivek Kumar Dewangan, a 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer of Manipur Cadre has taken over the charge as CMD of REC Limited on May 17, 2022. According to the statement, Dewangan holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics from NIT, Bhopal and a postgraduate degree in Optoelectronics and Optical Communication from IIT, Delhi.

