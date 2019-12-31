Vivek Gupta appointed as President of MCCI

NEW DELHI: Vivek Gupta has been elected as President of Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry for the year 2019-20 at the 118th Annual Session of the Chamber held on December 30, 2019. He is a Chairman & Group Editor of Sanmarg Pvt Ltd, a leading Hindi daily newspaper in Eastern India. He is also Advisor of Saviles — engaged in Outdoor Advertising, San Entertainment— engaged in organizing Events and Brand Activation, and The Print Factory — a one stop solution for all kinds of printing requirements under one roof.